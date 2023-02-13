Fire at Omaha apartment complex impacts residents

A fire at an Omaha apartment kept crews busy Monday afternoon
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a two-alarm apartment complex fire Monday afternoon.

It happened at 163rd and Bedford Plaza.

Video given to 6 News by a witness showed huge flames coming out of two porches on the building.

Fire crews arrived and quickly deemed the fire to be “under control.”

A witness on the scene told 6 News that 12 people were impacted by the fire.

There’s no word yet on what caused the flames.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

