Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances

Acorns.com: 68% would rather discuss weight than money
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The second leading cause of arguments between couples is disagreements about money, according to a 2022 YouGov.com survey.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said the best way to avoid these arguments is open conversations with your partner about money and finances.

Dale explained money is a tool to achieve your dreams and goals, but you need to be on the same page as your partner or at least understand their monetary mission. 

“So, if money means a sense of security for you, you need to express that if your partner’s spending and then they’re taking away your security,” Dale explained. “Now, if money means freedom and the allowance to do what you want when you want it, then you need to discuss that.”

Broaching the subject could prove difficult for some couples. According to Acorns.com, 68% of people would rather discuss their weight than their finances.

Dale said the best time to talk finances is early in the relationship. She suggested couples talk about their credit and your debt history and discuss how they would handle finances together, whether they merge accounts, keep them separate, or some combination of the two.

Finally, Dale added that a certified financial planner (CFP)could be a big help. A CFP can see the total picture and help you both get started on a plan to reach your goals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 First Alert Weather Days
6 First Alert Weather Days: Accumulating snow potential Wednesday evening into Thursday morning
A new bill aims to help the food truck industry in Nebraska
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties
Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a...
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
A fundraiser helps honor a young boy lost to cancer
Family and friends host fundraiser for Omaha boy who lost battle with cancer

Latest News

A fire at an Omaha apartment kept crews busy Monday afternoon
Fire at Omaha apartment complex impacts residents
A new bill aims to add protections for pets
Data shows domestic abusers go after pets, Nebraska bill to add pets to protection orders
A former Omaha priest is being investigated
Investigation into former Omaha priest
Omaha area property owners are upset over their new home evaluations and taxes
Omaha area property owners question valuations
Construction on Omaha's new skyscraper will cause some traffic changes for a few years
Portion of Omaha road to close for long-term construction