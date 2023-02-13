David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Gorgeous evening, rain likely Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful sunny skies and a south breeze helped to bring the warmest weather of the year so far to the region. Temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and low 60s around the metro, topping out at 60 degrees downtown. We will see some occasional breezy conditions thanks to a south wind at 10 to 20mph. Mild weather will stick with us this evening, though we do cool down fairly quickly after sunset. Temperatures will settle back into the 40s by 7pm, but as clouds increase, temperatures likely level off in the low 40s overnight.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Those clouds will come with rain showers after Midnight, with rain likely by 6 to 7am Tuesday. On and off rain showers will stick with us for much of the day. with the steadiest rain in the late morning and early afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder are even possible. Temperatures will remain in the 40s to around 50, so we do not have any concern about wintry weather. Rain showers will slowly taper of Tuesday evening. Rainfall totals of at least a quarter-inch are likely, with some areas picking up over a half-inch of much needed moisture.

Rain potential Tuesday (WOWT)

Dry conditions return for the start of Wednesday, but so will colder weather. Gusty northwest winds will drop temperatures into the 20s, with very little warming for the afternoon. A second storm system will move our way Wednesday evening, with snow develop near and south of I-80 after 6pm.

Snow developing Wednesday night (WOWT)

Snow showers will continue overnight for areas near and south of I-80, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas. While the heaviest snow is likely to fall near the Kansas and Missouri borders, an inch or two of snow is possible in the metro area, with the higher totals south of I-80. This will likely lead to at least some slick conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

Road conditions Wednesday into Thursday (WOWT)

The snow moves out with a little sun returning for Thursday afternoon, but it will be cold with highs only in the mid-20s. Temperatures likely fall into the single digits Thursday night, with highs on Friday once again into the 20s. The good news is sunny skies are back for Friday and the upcoming weekend, with temperatures pushing back into the 40s by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.