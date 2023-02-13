British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest

British law enforcement officers have been investigating a former priest in Omaha
By Mike McKnight
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators from Great Britain were in Omaha last week as part of a criminal investigation.

The chancellor of the Omaha Archdiocese confirms that a former priest is under investigation. Sources tell us it surrounds his actions when he was visiting England many years ago. However, the Omaha Archdiocese says it is not under investigation.

The nature of the allegations has not been revealed.

Omaha Police confirmed that British law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, but OPD is not involved in the case.

The British investigators left Omaha Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

