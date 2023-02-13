British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators from Great Britain were in Omaha last week as part of a criminal investigation.

The chancellor of the Omaha Archdiocese confirms that a former priest is under investigation. Sources tell us it surrounds his actions when he was visiting England many years ago. However, the Omaha Archdiocese says it is not under investigation.

The nature of the allegations has not been revealed.

Omaha Police confirmed that British law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, but OPD is not involved in the case.

The British investigators left Omaha Friday.

