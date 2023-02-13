Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance totaled in southeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was transporting a patient to Lincoln Sunday morning when it struck a vehicle.

Police said the ambulance was northbound on 48th Street when it violated the traffic signal at 48th & Nebraska Pkwy, and struck a vehicle going eastbound. However, the ambulance had its emergency lights and sirens activated and the other vehicle failed to yield when the crash happened.

“If you have emergency lights and sirens on, you’re exempt from the traffic code but you must drive with due regard for public safety,” officer Christopher Vollmer said.

It’s still unclear if any citations will be issued.

LFR responded and assisted with the transport of the initial patient. BFR said two employees were taken to Bryan West to be evaluated. Both of them have been released from the hospital and are expected to be back to work soon.

Minor injuries were reported by some of the occupants of the second vehicle.

The ambulance was totaled.

