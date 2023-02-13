6 First Alert Weather Days: Accumulating snow potential Wednesday evening into Thursday morning

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday evening into Thursday morning are 6 First Alert Weather Days.

A winter storm moves into the Upper Midwest on Wednesday with snow starting in our area during the early evening hours.

Most of the snow falls Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with the snow wrapping up right around the morning commute.

There are still some uncertainties in the exact track of the system and amounts, which will be ironed out over the next couple of days.

Right now, the highest totals look likely to end up south of the metro in Kansas and Missouri.

However, there is enough certainty in some snow accumulating that slick conditions look likely for the Thursday morning commute.

In addition, winds will be gusting over 30 miles per hour at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

With any falling snow, this would result in low visibility and the possibility of snow on the ground to drift.

