Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.

Ernster said the man advanced on the officers. One officer deployed a Taser and the other fired shots that struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released. They were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Ernster said the officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the confrontation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a...
Parents upset over registered sex offender helping to train youth soccer players
A three-year-old boy overcame the odds and was released from an Omaha hospital today.
3-year-old boy released from Omaha hospital after traumatic brain injury
Trespasser prompts lockdown at Offutt Air Force Base
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln

Latest News

FILE - Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue was the scene of an overnight shooting that left...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana nightclub
The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.
Suspected drunken driver plows Porsche into home, police say
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
A new bill aims to help the food truck industry in Nebraska
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties