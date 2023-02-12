Omaha house fire causes $10,000 in damage
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an Omaha home Sunday afternoon.
According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 63rd and Ames Avenue.
When firefighters arrived they could see flames showing from the home and declared a working fire. The fire was extinguished briefly after crews arrived and no injuries were reported.
The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the property. Investigators say the fire was caused by the “careless disposal of smoking materials.”
