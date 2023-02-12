Omaha house fire causes $10,000 in damage

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an Omaha home Sunday afternoon.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 63rd and Ames Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they could see flames showing from the home and declared a working fire. The fire was extinguished briefly after crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the property. Investigators say the fire was caused by the “careless disposal of smoking materials.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a...
Parents upset over registered sex offender helping to train youth soccer players
A three-year-old boy overcame the odds and was released from an Omaha hospital today.
3-year-old boy released from Omaha hospital after traumatic brain injury
Trespasser prompts lockdown at Offutt Air Force Base
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln

Latest News

Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
A new bill aims to help the food truck industry in Nebraska
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties
A man is arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and stealing a vehicle
Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police
A bill would help remove some red tape for food truck operators in Nebraska
Bill in Nebraska Legislature aims to help food truck drivers