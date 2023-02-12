Omaha florists dealing with inflation impacts

Inflation is impacting many businesses in the Omaha metro, including floral designers
By Erin Hartley
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Buying the perfect Valentine’s Day gift may cost you more this year.

John Fox, a florist in Omaha, says the last few years have been unpredictable for the floral industry.

“We have dealt with the pandemic and supply and demand issues, and this year we’re dealing with inflation,” Fox said.

For his costs, the price of a single stem is between five and seven cents higher than it was last year. Specifically, the price of a rose is high.

“Which doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you start multiplying that by so many stems of flowers for an event or for a wedding, it all adds up,” says Fox.

Even though the prices might be higher, his sales haven’t slowed.

“Right now I’m outpacing orders that I did last year, my schedule for the year is getting full. So it’s not impacting business, it’s just impacting the cost.”

So if the cost of a dozen roses is out of your budget, Fox says there are other options.

“It could be beautiful tulips and roses and lilies and hydrangea and a combination of all different types of flowers.”

If you can’t find what you’re looking for at one local shop, he recommends trying the next.

“Valentine’s Day is the number one retail floral day of the year. These are crucial times for your local flower shop and your local designers. So I just encourage everyone to support local.”

