Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a typical day, you’d find Jonathan Taylor working his food truck at Trucks and Taps. It’s usually a popular hub for food truck vendors to operate, but there are some days when he’s constantly on the road.

“We largely work off requests, so, people ask us to go out, we go out, Taylor said.

Taylor is the co-owner of Three Kids Lobster and the Modern Waffle food truck. He often is jumping around Omaha, Ralston, La Vista, Papillion, and other cities in the metro.

As a food truck owner, Taylor said this can make you run into some issues.

“If I’m on a drive I need four different city permits plus two different health department permits.”

Taylor noted it can be a lot for a small business. Every city has a different food code with a different set of regulations that may or may not allow a food truck to operate.

And with a different set of regulations, also means different costs for a permit.

“Anytime I go to a new city I really have to dig in and do a ton of research just to find out what the different rules, what permits I need, what licenses.”

This can be exhausting, especially for new food truck owners according to Taylor.

“That can be a real challenge.”

Sen. Tony Vargas proposed a bill that would require the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to set a list of areas where food trucks can sell and set a mutual agreement for permits between Lancaster, Douglas, and Hall Counties.

This isn’t Vargas’ first time addressing regulations over food trucks. His last proposal stalled in the committee back in 2019.

”These are small business entrepreneurs that are meeting a need and all different walks of food and culture experiences,” said Vargas. “We need to make sure food trucks exist.”

Taylor said he’s glad this problem is getting attention.

“It would be an enormous step in the right direction,” Taylor said.

The Legislature’s Agriculture Committee is set to hear the testimony of the proposal on Feb. 14.

