David’s Morning Forecast - Filtered sunshine, mild today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few high clouds beginning to drift into our skies this morning, but we will still see plenty of filtered sunshine today. However, the clouds and a light north breeze that will develop by the later morning hours will keep temperatures a little cooler than what we saw on Saturday. That said, highs should still reach the mid to upper 40s around the metro, with highs in the 50s near and south of Highway 2. The mild weather still well above average for this time of year.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures drop back into the 20s overnight with clear skies. A southwest breeze will develop overnight, that will combine with abundant sunshine on Monday to bring us some almost Spring-like weather. Temperatures will quickly warm from the 20s into the 40s by the lunch hour with highs in the upper 50s likely. A few spots may even see highs top out around 60 degrees.

Rain Likely Tuesday (WOWT)

Unfortunately, the warmth doesn’t stick around all that long. Clouds thicken up Monday evening with rain showers developing by early Tuesday morning. On and off showers are likely on Tuesday. While it won’t be a totally washout, it likely will not be a great day to spend outdoors. Rainfall total of one-quarter to one-half inch are possible, with some locally heavier amounts. This is certainly welcome news given the dry conditions stretching back into last year.

Snow Chances Wednesday Night (WOWT)

Another storm system will already be taking shape as the rain moves out Tuesday night. Colder air will be filtering in on Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Snow is expected to develop across parts of the region Wednesday evening, lasting into at least Thursday morning. A swatch of snow with several inches of accumulation is likely, however exactly where that heavier band sets up is still in question. Morning forecast data suggests that may set up just to the south of Omaha, but we are still several days out so stay tuned for updates. Colder weather settles in a for a few days behind that snow chance with highs in the 20s for Thursday and Friday.

