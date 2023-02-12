David’s Evening Forecast - Cool evening, beautiful Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little bonus sunshine this morning before more clouds rolled in for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures still managed to climb into the upper 40s around the metro, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Temperatures started to cool a bit as a north breeze picked up after Noon, dropping us back into the lower 40s. That north breeze sticks around, but will be on the light side this evening. We will cool into the 30s after sunset, but nothing too chilly for this time of year. Skies will clear out tonight, as our north winds begins to swing back around to the southwest. That will help temperatures to level off in the mid-20s.

Sunday evening forecast (WOWT)

Sunny skies are back for Monday! A little chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 20s, but we’ll already be warming into the upper 40s by Noon, with a southwest breeze at 10 to 15mph. By the afternoon, it may feel a little like Spring as high temperatures push into the upper 50s. A few spots near and just southwest of the metro may even hit 60 degrees, well above average for this time of year.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Unfortunately, that Spring-like warmth is short lived. A storm system pushes into the Monday night into Tuesday morning, spreading clouds and rain showers our way. A few showers are possible as early as Midnight, but the best rain chances arrive just before sunrise, with on and off showers likely through at least early afternoon. Showers may linger into the evening hours for parts of the area. A quarter to half-inch of rainfall is possible, welcome news given the dry conditions across the area.

Rain potential Tuesday (WOWT)

Rain moves out Tuesday night, and colder air begins to move in for Wednesday. Most of Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly, but snow is expected to develop south of I-80 by late evening, with snow showers likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some light snow accumulation is possible in the metro, but at the moment it appears that the bulk of the heavier snow will slide south of Omaha, impacting far southeast Nebraska into Kansas and Missouri. Some travel disruptions are possible south of the metro through midday Thursday. Colder air settles in for a couple of days behind the snow, with highs in the upper 20s to around 30 for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures try to rebound back into the 40s by the upcoming weekend.

Snow chances Wednesday night (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.