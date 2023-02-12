Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning.

The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.

BFR said two employees were taken to Bryan West to be evaluated. Both employees have been released from the hospital and are expected to be back to work soon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a...
Parents upset over registered sex offender helping to train youth soccer players
A three-year-old boy overcame the odds and was released from an Omaha hospital today.
3-year-old boy released from Omaha hospital after traumatic brain injury
Trespasser prompts lockdown at Offutt Air Force Base
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln

Latest News

A new bill aims to help the food truck industry in Nebraska
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties
A man is arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and stealing a vehicle
Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police
A bill would help remove some red tape for food truck operators in Nebraska
Bill in Nebraska Legislature aims to help food truck drivers
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Filtered sunshine, mild today