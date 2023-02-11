Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 10

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Feb. 10.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A police helicopter picked up the suspect in pursuit as he allegedly stopped at the intersection, crashing into one car that hit another.

For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. A dozen or more vehicles have been stolen in recent months, usually driven across surrounding farm fields to alleys and garages in parts of Omaha.

6 On Your Side tracked down a man accused of stealing several cars around the metro.

A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska after the pilot reported engine problems.

A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke.

As more details emerged about the gunman killed after wreaking havoc on employees and shoppers as he was firing inside a west Omaha SuperTarget, many are questioning how he was able to obtain a firearm.

The joint Burke Westview Dance Team faced off against 13 other teams for a national championship in the mid-sized pom division.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

