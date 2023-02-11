Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 10
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a police chase, a serial car thief, and a local dance team heading to a national competition.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Feb. 10.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit
A police helicopter picked up the suspect in pursuit as he allegedly stopped at the intersection, crashing into one car that hit another.
5. 6 On Your Side tracks down serial car thief
For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. A dozen or more vehicles have been stolen in recent months, usually driven across surrounding farm fields to alleys and garages in parts of Omaha.
4. United flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln after pilot reports engine failure
A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska after the pilot reported engine problems.
3. Omaha Fire crews tackle fire at strip mall
A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke.
2. 6 News investigation: How was Joey Jones able to purchase a gun?
As more details emerged about the gunman killed after wreaking havoc on employees and shoppers as he was firing inside a west Omaha SuperTarget, many are questioning how he was able to obtain a firearm.
1. Burke Dance Team makes history attending competition
The joint Burke Westview Dance Team faced off against 13 other teams for a national championship in the mid-sized pom division.
