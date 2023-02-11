Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 10

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a police chase, a serial car thief, and a local dance team heading to a national competition.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Feb. 10.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit

A police helicopter picked up the suspect in pursuit as he allegedly stopped at the intersection, crashing into one car that hit another.

Omaha Police said they arrested two people Wednesday near 144th Street and West Center Road after a pursuit.

5. 6 On Your Side tracks down serial car thief

For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. A dozen or more vehicles have been stolen in recent months, usually driven across surrounding farm fields to alleys and garages in parts of Omaha.

6 On Your Side tracked down a man accused of stealing several cars around the metro.

4. United flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln after pilot reports engine failure

A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska after the pilot reported engine problems.

A United flight made an emergency landing in Lincoln Saturday

3. Omaha Fire crews tackle fire at strip mall

A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke.

A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke Sunday morning

2. 6 News investigation: How was Joey Jones able to purchase a gun?

As more details emerged about the gunman killed after wreaking havoc on employees and shoppers as he was firing inside a west Omaha SuperTarget, many are questioning how he was able to obtain a firearm.

6 News Investigates: How was the Target shooter able to purchase a gun?

1. Burke Dance Team makes history attending competition

The joint Burke Westview Dance Team faced off against 13 other teams for a national championship in the mid-sized pom division.

The Burke/Westview Dance Team was in a national competition Sunday in Florida

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
2. Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
3. Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals
4. Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events
5. Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Lincoln
6. Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Woman found dead

5. Omaha pursuit and crash

4. Honda recall

3. New Budweiser Clydesdales

2. Man attends 57 Super Bowls

1. Starbucks overcharged

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Feb. 3
Top 6 for week ending Jan. 27
Top 6 for week ending Jan. 20
Top 6 for week ending Jan. 13
Top 6 in January 2023
Top 6 in 2022

