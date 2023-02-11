Special Olympics Nebraska hosts annual Polar Plunge

An annual event saw people dipping into the cold waters at Zorinsky Lake
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While it’s far from swimming weather, it was good enough for many to take a dip in the waters of Zorinsky Lake for a good cause.

The annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge took place Saturday at the lake.

The event, which involves jumping into the icy waters, is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Nebraska. It’s become a beloved tradition for many in the community.

Carolyn Chamberlin, the CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska, says this cause is a start for many to get involved with the organization.

“I would say if people are looking for a way to get engaged in an organization that’s all about creating dignity and acceptance for everybody, they should come be part of Special Olympics Nebraska,” Chamberlin said. “As we try to continue to create opportunities for dignity and acceptance for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Participants and spectators alike left the event feeling inspired and motivated to continue their support for the Special Olympics of Nebraska.

