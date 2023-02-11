Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Erisman
Council Bluffs Police: Missing man found dead at Lake Manawa
Trespasser prompts lockdown at Offutt Air Force Base
A Creighton pharmacy student has discovered a cost-effective solution to potentially treat...
Creighton pharmacy student develops drug solution to save health system close to $100,000 annually
Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
Police arrested two people after a vehicle fled a traffic stop in west Omaha.
Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha

Latest News

Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a...
Parents upset over registered sex offender helping to train youth soccer players
Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a...
ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender
Three Metro fire departments responded to a house fire near 41st Street and Valley View Avenue...
BREAKING: Bellevue house fire displaces family of 5, kills 4 dogs
Three metro fire departments respond to house fire near 41st, Valley View