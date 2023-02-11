Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter ABLE-1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha. 

The Honda allegedly drove recklessly up and down Abbott Drive until an Omaha Police officer was able to deploy stop sticks.

As the Honda became disabled in front of the Hampton Inn at 2020 Abbott Drive, the suspect exited the Honda and allegedly carjacked a white utility van and again fled. Carter Lake Police then got involved.

The pursuit continued until the suspect exited the van and allegedly attempted to escape in another vehicle which was allegedly driven by the suspect’s brother. 

The suspect surrendered without further incident. The van continued and rolled into a home located near 72nd and Ontario Street.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Myrand Grady. He is facing numerous charges.

Myrand Grady, 33
Myrand Grady, 33(Omaha Police Department)

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

