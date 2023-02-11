Parents upset over registered sex offender helping to train youth soccer players

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When parents send their kids to participate in recreational activities, they expect their kids will be in good hands with trusted adults.

However, one Omaha family is upset. No one disclosed to them that their daughter’s soccer coach and trainer had been convicted of a sex crime.

6 News sat down with the father who says his trust in the Metro Wolves Soccer Club is broken.

Between June and July of 2022, Josh Monroe’s then four-year-old daughter was enrolled in soccer camp with the Metro Wolves Soccer Club of Omaha. Monroe tells 6 News he pulled his daughter off the team because he says the coach yelled at the kids.

“He yelled at them and it wasn’t like he was yelling at high school kids,” said Monroe. “I played high school sports so I can understand that. But it was four, six, seven, eight-year-olds that he was yelling at about not doing something right. And so, we took our daughter out of that organization.”

Monroe says he would have pulled his daughter much sooner, because now, seven months later, he and his wife learned that same man, Jason Dishman, is a registered sex offender.

Jason Dishman (Nebraska Sex Offender Registry)

“I found out about it through passing with another parent that was in the same camp that we were and said ‘hey by the way, the coach was a sex offender,’” said Monroe. “My daughter called him ‘coach’. I viewed him as coach as other parents did.”

In 2010, Jason Dishman pleaded “no contest” to attempted sexual assault of a child. He was accused of being inappropriate with a 15-year-old female soccer player on a team he was then coaching. Dishman was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

“It’s frustrating that we trust our kids and we signed up to help our daughter grow in soccer and we trust her to be around adults who are going to care for her and we were lied to, point blank,” said Monroe. “Nobody came out and told us about this. For me as a parent, that’s hurtful and it breaks a lot of trust with the community that probably doesn’t need to be broken.”

Two days ago, Josh’s wife emailed David Clements, the club’s administrator, asking what the club is doing to protect the children in its care. In his response, Clements said:

“He (Dishman) admitted his conviction at the time of his application to the board (which was also when his son enrolled in our program). He has had no further offenses of any type since then, has a stable home life with a 6-year-old son and another child on the way, and passed the relevant us soccer federation mandated background checks and training. At his request, we never put him in any one-on-one training sessions, only group training sessions with other staff present. Nor will he be a head coach/authority figure on any team with us, only a group trainer, again at his request. We did debate his hiring internally but deemed him not to be at risk of being a repeat offender.”

The Monroes don’t understand how a registered sex offender passed a background check with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“They believe in second chances. The great news for them: so does most of America,” said Monroe. “We do not believe in second chances when you do something inappropriate to a child that you should be put in that same environment. So, his offense was with a child that he met on a soccer field. You don’t give that same opportunity again. And that was given to him and that information wasn’t disclosed to us as parents.”

The Monroes say their daughter will not be returning to the Metro Wolves Soccer Club. They just want other parents to be aware that a registered sex offender, convicted of crimes against a minor, is helping to train kids.

6 News received the following statement from Metro Wolves Soccer Club:

“Mr. Dishman is a parent of a youth soccer player in our club. His son has been a player in our club since Spring 2021.

Mr. Dishman approached us as a parent wanting to help with training - he has never been an official team coach.

All coaches and trainers, whether parents are not, are held to the SafeSport standards and practices that the club adheres to. The SafeSport standard is “all interactions are observable and interruptible.” Which means another adult has to be in the immediate vicinity; no one, whether staff or volunteer is allowed to be with any players alone, and there are no one-on-one trainings allowed.

Each new session we encourage parents to get involved with their children. As a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, we utilize, and greatly appreciate, the help of all volunteers. Especially those with prior professional experience, which is the case with Mr. Dishman.

We are always open to any new volunteers, whether they have any prior soccer experience or not, and work with many groups in the non-profit community. We take volunteers at all levels of the organization and are always available to those interested to discuss options and what works best for them.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.