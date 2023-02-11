One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium Friday night.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Stadium at around 8 p.m.

According to LPD, a grey 2014 Ford Expedition was travelling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway when it took the off ramp to 14th Street. At some point, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Two people were transported to a local hospital. LPD said the passenger of the vehicle died due to the crash, while the driver remains in critical condition. LPD will release additional information on this once the driver and passenger’s family members have been informed of the incident.

According to officials, alcohol doesn’t seem to be a factor in this crash.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

