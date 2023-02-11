Omaha man arrested after allegedly hitting Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with stolen truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a State Patrol vehicle and taking authorities on a chase overnight.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 11:15 p.m. Friday, troopers were told that Omaha Police’s Able 1 helicopter was tracking a Chevy Silverado that was suspected as stolen. The truck’s driver had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa.

Later at roughly 11:35 p.m., the helicopter pilots directed the troopers to a home near 99th and Park Drive, where the alleged stolen truck was found.

When troopers got to the home the driver of the truck allegedly accelerated through the yard and hit a trooper’s cruiser. A trooper was inside but the State Patrol says they weren’t seriously injured. The cruiser was also disabled by the impact.

Another trooper began to pursue the truck and Omaha Police officers deployed stop sticks. The driver of the truck then stopped by an apartment complex near 96th and Nina before allegedly getting out to flee on foot.

Omaha Police then arrested the driver around midnight and allegedly confirmed that the truck was stolen.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Darrell Boyer of Omaha. He was lodged in Douglas County Jail for assault on an officer, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

