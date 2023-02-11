Omaha city council greenlights Gretna Crossing Park naming rights

The new recreation area is set to open this fall.
Progress is being made on a new recreation complex in Gretna.
By Johan Marin
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From water slides to a brand-new baseball field, Gretna Crossing Park will have plenty to offer.

“We’re going to have an amphitheater, a fishing pond, nature trails, and an eighteen-course frisbee golf,” said Gretna Mayor Mike Evans.

On Tuesday, the city took another step toward opening the 155-acre complex. They approved naming rights in a deal that will bring in more than $600,000 over a decade.

United Bank will pay to put its name on the park, and Great Plains Communications will have its name on the soccer fields.

“These sponsorships allow us to really take care of the park without burning the taxpayers more,” Evans said. “So, it’s a great combination of the partnership and the public to really offer a really neat venue.”

Much of the park’s $55 million price tag will come from a half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters. Construction started in 2021 and there have been challenges, but, crews are entering the homestretch.

Evans is hoping the park brings the community together in a sense of belonging.

“There were a lot of challenges with COVID and the supply chain and a lot of that, but our staff and construction crews have done a fantastic job,” Evans said.

Gretna Crossing Park is set to open in September of 2023.

