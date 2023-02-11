Federal court sentences Omaha man to 15 years for selling fentanyl

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Robert Rush, 29, of Omaha, was sentenced Feb. 3 by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of an analogue of fentanyl. In March 2020, Omaha Police searched Rush’s residence in Omaha and allegedly found 1,029 fentanyl pills. According to the Department of Justice, Rush and a co-defendant, Ja’Hvont Payne, were selling fentanyl pills. Rush allegedly sold at least one to a woman who later overdosed and died. Ja’Hvont Payne was sentenced in February 2022 to five years in prison.

Alejandro Alvarado, 24, of Lincoln, was sentenced Feb. 2 by Judge John M. Gerrard to 17 years and six months in prison for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado allegedly admitted to trafficking guns and Glock switches which convert handguns into fully-automatic weapons, from Kansas to Nebraska. A Glock switch itself is considered a machine gun under the law and is illegal to possess. An investigation allegedly revealed that one Glock switch sold was used by a Trip Set gang member in Lincoln to commit a homicide. Alvarado was also allegedly conspiring with others to break into homes in Lincoln. When arrested, Alvarado allegedly had a machine gun, marijuana, and M30 pills containing fentanyl.

Juan Diaz-Diaz, 27 of Omaha, was sentenced Feb. 3 by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to seven years and three months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. Allegedly on three occasions in 2020, Omaha Police set up controlled buys from Diaz-Diaz to purchase meth in Omaha. More than half a pound of meth was allegedly purchased in total.

Hugo Martha-Mejia, 45, of Mexico, was sentenced Feb. 3 by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to six years and six months in prison for distributing meth. Allegedly in February 2020, a DEA confidential source meth with Martha-Mejia in Omaha to buy a pound of meth. The buy was recorded and Martha-Mejia was arrested.

Dekevious Riley, 22, of Lincoln, was sentenced Feb. 3 by Judge John M. Gerrard to two years and six months in prison for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm. In March 2022, authorities spoke with Riley while he was sitting in a car in a parking lot in Lincoln. Authorities allegedly smelled marijuana and searched the car, allegedly finding a partially smoke marijuana blunt, rolling tray, and 2.6-gram bag of marijuana. Riley at the time had an arrest warrant for marijuana possession and was arrested. Authorities also searched Riley’s bedroom and allegedly found a 24-round-capacity handgun extended magazine, a 16-round-capacity handgun magazine, a speed loader for a Glock handgun, and a Glock 9mm pistol.

Carlos Rios-Alonso, 36, of Omaha, was sentenced Jan. 3 by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to two years and five months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. The DEA intercepted a FedEx package on Nov. 21, 2021 that allegedly contained 2,000 fentanyl pills. The package was delivered to the intended address and Rios-Alonso allegedly took it. Rios-Alonso was arrested and allegedly admitted that he was the intended recipient.

Adam Frederick Juenemann, 44, of Omaha, was sentenced Monday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 17 years and six months in prison for transportation of child pornography with a prior conviction. Juenemann will serve a lifetime of supervised release after being released from prison and will have to register as a sex offender. According to the Department of Justice, in October 2020, law enforcement found that a pornographic video of two minors was uploaded to a pornography website earlier that year. Authorities found that the IP address associated with the account that uploaded the video was allegedly assigned to Juenemann’s residence. In December 2020, authorities searched Juenemann’s residence and allegedly found several electronic devices and reviewed them. Officers allegedly found 62 images of child porn. On Juenemann’s, police allegedly found still images from the video posted to the website. In an interview with authorities, Juenemann allegedly admitted to using the email address that was associated with the website. Juenemann was also previously convicted of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Matthew Foster, 36, of Alliance, Nebraska, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years in prison for the distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. In February 2021, police were called to a home in Alliance for an overdose. Police could allegedly show that Foster provided the victim with a fentanyl pill that resulted in the overdose. Medics gave Narcan to the overdose victim and the person survived. A week later, police set up a controlled buy and allegedly bought heroin and fentanyl from Foster. After the alleged purchase, police searched Foster’s home and allegedly found more fentanyl pills and heroin.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.