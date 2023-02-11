Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A warmer weekend, active next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny but cool Friday highs rebound by the weekend and we’ll stay near 50! Saturday is the warmest day and offers up plenty of sun. Plan on a warm up from the mid 20s around 6 AM to the low 50s by 3! Gusty SW winds help us get there... gusts will reach the mid 20s.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Sunday is still mild but it will be cloudier. Highs climb to the 40s, 47 for the Metro, with partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy skies by the evening. Overall nice weather for your Super Bowl plans.

Sunday forecast (wowt)

The mild weather lasts into the start of the work week and next week is looking active. Rain chances are here Tuesday and another chance for snow arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. Our Wednesday/Thursday system is looking more promising and could pose some significant travel impacts Wednesday night and through the Thursday AM commute.

Tuesday rain (wowt)

Snow chances (wowt)

This cools us to the 20s Thursday before a quick warm up by the following weekend.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.