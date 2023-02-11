David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies and mild this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Skies are clear with a beautiful sunrise in the metro, we’ll see lots of sunshine today. A south breeze coming in at 5-10mph will increase out of the southwest by this afternoon with some gusts to around 25mph. That southwest breeze along with sunny skies will bring us a quick warm-up. Temperatures should jump into the mid-40s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s for much of the area. That would put temperatures around 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Skies remain clear into the evening, temperatures will cool off quickly, dropping back into the 30s by 8 to 9pm.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

More clouds will roll in for Sunday, along with a light north breeze. That will keep temperatures a bit cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. That is still well above average, though it will feel cooler given the cloudier skies and north wind. Sunshine is back for Monday, along with warmer weather! Highs on Monday likely push into the middle or even upper 50s thanks to the sunshine and a south wind. That would put temperatures nearly 20 degrees above average.

Temperatures The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A period of active weather begins on Tuesday as a storm system brings a fair bit of moisture our way. On and off rain showers are expected to begin early on Tuesday, with the showers continuing into the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s, so all the moisture comes in the form of rain, with a quarter to half-inch of rainfall possible.

Rainfall potential Tuesday (WOWT)

A second system will enter the picture Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will come with a strong push of cold air. Highs on Wednesday only reach the upper 30s, falling into 20s and teens Wednesday night. At the same time, a wintry mix will be developing, likely changing over to all snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The potential is there for several inches of snow by the time the system winds down Thursday night, but the exact track is still in question. Current data favors areas just south of Omaha for the greatest impacts, but that is certainly not set in stone so check back for updates. Much colder weather is expected behind that system for at least a few days.

Winter weather possible next week (WOWT)

