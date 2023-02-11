David’s Evening Forecast - More clouds but still mild Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a southwest breeze brought some beautiful February weather to the Omaha metro this afternoon. High temperatures topped out in the low to mid-50s, well above average for this time of year. With mainly clear skies, temperatures will cool off quickly this evening so you’ll still want a jacket. Temperatures fall off to around 43 by 7pm, and into the mid-30s by 10pm. Clouds will slowly increase overnight, with lows in the mid-20s.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

High and mid-level clouds will stream into our skies on Sunday. Winds will also swing around to the north by the afternoon, helping to keep temperatures a bit cooler than what we saw today. Conditions will still be mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s in the metro. It will be colder to the north, where some spots may still see highs in the 30s.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

More beautiful weather is expected for Monday. Sunny skies return and temperatures may make a run at 60 degrees for some of us! Enjoy the sun and the warmth, as big changes are on the way for the middle of next week. Clouds thicken early Tuesday with on and off rain showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the 40s on Tuesday, meaning we will see just rain, but it will likely be an unpleasant day to be outdoors. Rainfall totals of one-quarter to one-half inch are likely, welcome news given the still-dry conditions we are experiencing across much of Nebraska and Iowa.

Rain showers likely Tuesday (WOWT)

A second storm system will approach the area on Wednesday. At the same time, some much colder air will be pouring into the area. Highs on Wednesday likely only top out in the 30s, and start to fall in the afternoon. A wintry mix will increase Wednesday evening, changing over to snow Wednesday night into Thursday. A swath of heavier snow is likely with this system, however current data points to that band of snow setting up just south of Omaha. This system is still several days out, so stay tuned for updates. Very cold conditions will settle in behind that storm with highs in the 20s for Thursday and Friday.

Snow chances Wednesday into Thursday (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.