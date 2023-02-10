Two arrested in connection to 2020 Fremont County arson case

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in an arson case from 2020 that saw two buildings intentionally set ablaze.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, in June 2020 fire crews were called to 306th Avenue in Anderson in response to two building fires.

Investigators say the two buildings were intentionally set on fire. One of the buildings was occupied when the fire was allegedly set. The occupants escaped without injury.

More than two years later, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that two people were arrested for setting the buildings on fire.

Charles Ray Welch, 56, of Anderson, Iowa, and Tyler Ward, 32, of Riverton, Iowa, were both arrested for first-degree and second-degree arson. Welch was also arrested for solicitation to commit a felony.

Charles Welch, 56 (left) and Tyler Ward, 32 (right) (Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Welch is held on $55,000 cash-only bond and Ward is held on $50,000 cash-only bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted by the Iowa Fire Marshall’s Office in the investigation at the scene.

