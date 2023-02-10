Trespasser prompts lockdown at Offutt Air Force Base

The incident occurred as Offutt personnel were conducting a training exercise.
(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base went into lockdown Friday afternoon after someone was found trespassing on the base, a spokesperson confirmed to 6 News.

The base is one of the U.S. military’s strategic command locations, known as STRATCOM.

The incident occurred as Offutt personnel were conducting a training exercise. The regularly scheduled training was set to take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the base.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this story.

