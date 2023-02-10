Trespasser prompts lockdown at Offutt Air Force Base
Feb. 10, 2023
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base went into lockdown Friday afternoon after someone was found trespassing on the base, a spokesperson confirmed to 6 News.
The base is one of the U.S. military’s strategic command locations, known as STRATCOM.
The incident occurred as Offutt personnel were conducting a training exercise. The regularly scheduled training was set to take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the base.
