Thursday Feb. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1 death

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates generally each week via its Respiratory Illness Dashboard, found on the Nebraska Public Health Atlas. That dashboard does not include data on COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths, hospital capacity, or vaccinations.

DEATHS: The CDC data tracker reported 19 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska for the week ending Feb. 1.

The state had reported 4,765 COVID-19 deaths as of Feb. 1, with a death rate of 246 deaths per 100,000 people.

CASES: The CDC data tracker reported 911 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska in the week ending Feb. 1; and a case rate of 47.1 cases per 100,000 people, up from 41.4 reported a week ago, but down from 76.6 cases reported about a month ago.

The state has recorded 560,621 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

POSITIVITY: Testing numbers across the state were about the same this week compared to last week. The week ending Saturday showed 10,070 tests conducted — about 450 fewer than the previous week’s adjusted total. In the same time period, positivity rates rose from 8% to 9.5% — about 1.5% lower than the same time last year, but more than 6% what it was in mid-February 2021.

About a month ago, it was 9.3%; two months ago, it was 13.3%. The highest recorded positivity rates during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have been 23.2% at the end of April 2020 and 23.4% in mid-January 2022.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: According to CDC data, 91 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week ending Feb. 1, down from 110 the week prior. About a year ago, Nebraska hospitals were caring for 617 COVID-19 patients — the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.

The highest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was 922 patients recorded on Nov. 18, 2020.

VACCINATIONS: CDC data indicates that 66.2% of Nebraskans have been vaccinated.

Also, 16.3% of Nebraskans have received their COVID-19 vaccination booster; and that 17.5% have received their bivalent dose.

Update on state flu & RSV trends

Influenza numbers, also available on the state DHHS dashboard, continued to decline in the past week, as did the number of tests conducted. The positivity rate as of Saturday, Feb. 4, was 3.9% among 3,402 tests, down from an adjusted 3.6% among an adjusted 3,542 tests the week prior. That trend was the opposite a year ago, when more than 8,000 tests showed a 4.8% positivity rate.

RSV positivity fell from an adjusted 3.7% to 2.7% in the past week among a decreasing number of tests. Last week, 2,188 tests were conducted compared to an adjusted 2,459 tests conducted the week before.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The Iowa Department of Public Health website recently removed its COVID-19 data tracking. The CDC data tracker states that it is updated on Thursdays.

DEATHS: The CDC website indicates an additional local COVID-19 death in the past week, bringing the pandemic death toll is now 349 people. The health department does not provide any demographic information or vaccination status for COVID-19 deaths.

The website also shows the pandemic death toll for all of Iowa is 10,538 people, an increase of 30 people in the past week.

CASES & POSITIVITY: The CDC data indicates 35 cases were reported in the past week ending Wednesday. CDC data showed that transmission is low in Pottawattamie County; but no positivity rate data for the county or all of Iowa has been updated since mid-January 2022.

The state reported a total of 1,517 cases in the past week.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people in the county is 37.5 cases, up from 26.8 cases reported a couple weeks ago. That metric for all of Iowa is 48 cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC data as of Tuesday shows hospitals across Iowa admitted 23 new COVID-19 patients in the past week, four of them in Pottawattamie County. The data also shows 1.8% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, down from 1.8% about a week ago; and 4.3% of ICU patients have COVID-19, up from 4% a couple weeks ago.

VACCINATIONS: Vaccination data available from the CDC has remained stagnant, showing 60.7% of the county’s population have received their primary vaccination series. Iowa vaccination data from the CDC indicates that 64.3% of Iowans have been vaccinated; and that 18.9% of the state’s population has received the bivalent booster.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The local health department reported one COVID-19 death on Monday.

“A man over the age of 75 who had been vaccinated has died,” the DCHD report states.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,278 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Thursday that 202 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Monday’s report. A year ago, DCHD was reporting 299 new cases.

The most recent case numbers raised the seven-day average from 37 cases to 50, the highest it’s been in about a month. The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 60.9 cases as of Wednesday, up from 45.5 cases recorded Monday.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 346.9 cases per 100,000 people — a comparatively high level but on its way down from the pandemic record-high of 2,023.9 cases about a month prior, which caused the health director to implement a mask mandate. A year ago, that mandate was ordered to remain in place.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 179,950 cases. The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the number of reinfections for a rotating seven days ending Saturday, Feb. 4, was 81 cases, up from 71 reported a week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Wednesday, area hospitals were caring for 90 COVID-19 patients, up from 78 reported Monday. Of the current patients, one was in pediatrics, five patients were in ICUs, and no patients were on ventilators.

Additionally, four adult patients were awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 342 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Wednesday, hospitals were 86% full with 243 beds available, down from 306 reported Monday. Area ICUs were still 87% full with 34 beds available, the same as reported Monday. Pediatric ICUs were 79% full with 10 beds available, one fewer than Monday’s report.

A year ago, local hospitals were 88% full with 210 beds available; ICUs were 89% full with 40 beds available; and pediatric ICUs were 89% full with 15 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The data on the DCHD dashboard showed no change in vaccination data. To date, 10,761 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 10% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups increased slightly: 69% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 62.1% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 42.9% are vaccinated; and 70.7% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Update on local flu

Also on Thursday, a Douglas County Health Department spokesman said in an email that there had been 14 local flu-related deaths reported this season, including one pediatric death.

Noting the recent decline in flu cases across the country, the spokesman said 50 confirmed local flu cases were reported last week.

“The total number of (local) confirmed cases for the current flu season now is 7,086, the highest in a decade,” the DCHD spokesman said.

