Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter

Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.(Oscar Mayer)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop for some repairs on Friday while in Las Vegas.

KVVU reports that thieves targeted the iconic vehicle and stole the catalytic converter.

According to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks, his team helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said workers sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut and got the vehicle repaired.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has reportedly returned to its regularly scheduled road trip after Friday’s maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Creighton pharmacy student has discovered a cost-effective solution to potentially treat...
Creighton pharmacy student develops drug solution to save health system close to $100,000 annually
Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
Police arrested two people after a vehicle fled a traffic stop in west Omaha.
Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to others during a news conference where he spoke of...
Florida doctors’ board tightens ban on gender-affirming care
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden talking to Fox entertainment streamers for Super Bowl
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate...
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional