Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Omaha Police, crashing into house

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police make an arrest after an intense chase with a stolen vehicle.

It all began along the interstate system through Council Bluffs.

“We had a vehicle that was tailgating one of our detectives and kind of road raging with him,” an officer said.

Police followed a white car into Council Bluffs where Omaha Police picked up the scene heading toward the airport.

“He ran the red light at avenue H & Abbott, northbound, picking up a little bit of speed,” an officer said during the incident.

As the suspect got close to the airport, his reckless driving intensified.

“Still going the wrong way, missing cars.”

“He’s going the wrong way, southbound in the northbound lanes, in front of the parking garage of Eppley.”

However, officers on the ground were prepared.

“Hit stop sticks, hit stop sticks, his rear tire is flat.”

But then the police helicopter lost sight of him at the Hampton Inn hotel.

“There’s a white van leaving the area. it’s coming out to Abbott now. it’s kind of driving evasive now, I think he actually, yeah, let’s do this white van. I think he might have carjacked this white van.”

Police determined no one else was in the van. The police helicopter continued to follow him from Eppley Airfield through downtown.

“Collision at 10th & Farnam. Still South.”

He drove at a high rate of speed south of the Old Market, approaching the Omaha Zoo.

“There’s a red light, and just confirmed from a near miss, Southbound 13th at Bob Gibson.”

While police on the ground stayed back, the police helicopter tracked the van through south Omaha. It jumped on the Kennedy Freeway and headed north before it cut across Interstate 80. The driver then took the 72nd Street exit.

“Up near Grover & 72nd Street, Grover & 72nd Street.”

That’s when the driver headed towards an Ontario street and did some damage. Police said the suspect drove the stolen white van down Ontario and drove right into the side of the house. Neighbors told 6 News they heard a bang and saw the driver leaving the van.

“Driver’s out he’s running towards Burger King. I believe he’s trying to carjack another. He’s right there. Back seat of that car.”

Then, police made it just in time to arrest the driver and they confirmed no one was hurt in the incident. The identity of the arrested man has not yet been released.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.