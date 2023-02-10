Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold morning before a very mild weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday morning will be the coldest morning of the week with temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Thankfully we’ll have sunshine all day helping us to warm to near 40 degrees.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

The only thing that will hold us back with be the north breeze sending in cooler air off the thick snowpack to the north. Thankfully that wind won’t be that strong and will end the day out of the south.

Wind Today
Wind Today(WOWT)

This all sets the stage for what will be a wonderful weather weekend. Highs in the lower 50s are expected Saturday with a little helps from a SSW wind that will be up to 25 mph or so at times.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday will likely be a bit cooler but still nice as a few higher clouds move in. The nice weather will continue into the start of next week before 2 separate storm system bring rain and snow chances next week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
A Creighton pharmacy student has discovered a cost-effective solution to potentially treat...
Creighton pharmacy student develops drug solution to save health system close to $100,000 annually
Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
Police arrested two people after a vehicle fled a traffic stop in west Omaha.
Arrests made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
Gun with Police Lights
16-year-old accused of shooting 16-year-old in southwest Omaha

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Friday morning chill
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A cold start to Friday ahead of a weekend warm up
Mid-week storm system could bring snow to the area
Breezy Thursday evening with chilly temps