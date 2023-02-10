Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold morning before a very mild weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday morning will be the coldest morning of the week with temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Thankfully we’ll have sunshine all day helping us to warm to near 40 degrees.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

The only thing that will hold us back with be the north breeze sending in cooler air off the thick snowpack to the north. Thankfully that wind won’t be that strong and will end the day out of the south.

Wind Today (WOWT)

This all sets the stage for what will be a wonderful weather weekend. Highs in the lower 50s are expected Saturday with a little helps from a SSW wind that will be up to 25 mph or so at times.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday will likely be a bit cooler but still nice as a few higher clouds move in. The nice weather will continue into the start of next week before 2 separate storm system bring rain and snow chances next week.

