Person injured in fire near Mead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County.

Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to a structure fire with explosions in the area and had difficulty getting set up due to the muddy conditions.

On scene, volunteer firefighters said they had large flames coming from the building. Four others departments had to be called in to help.

One person was taken to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln for their injuries but their condition is not clear.

