OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in north Omaha will close for nearly two weeks.

According to the Omaha Public Works Department, beginning Friday at 1 p.m., Fort Street from north 41st Street to 42nd Street will close to through traffic.

The city says the closure is for sewer repair and will be in effect for 12 days.

