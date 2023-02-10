Omaha man arrested after pursuit appears in court on outstanding charges

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and attempting to carjack someone earlier this week appears in court for outstanding warrants.

Kyler Palma, 27, was one of two people arrested Wednesday after Omaha Police initiated a pursuit when a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and the occupants allegedly attempted a carjacking.

Palma is facing numerous charges after Wednesday’s incident but was also arrested on three outstanding warrants.

Kyler Palma, 27
Kyler Palma, 27(WOWT)

One warrant stemmed from an incident in 2022 in which Palma allegedly failed to appear in court in September for a misdemeanor theft charge of less than $500. Palma appeared in court Thursday for the charge and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 10 days.

Palma then appeared in court again Friday for the other two outstanding warrants.

In August 2022 Palma was charged with possession of meth and theft by receiving stolen property, in this case, an SUV. On Aug. 16, 2022, he was allegedly found in the SUV at a gas pump in Omaha with an open bottle of whiskey next to him. He also had a warrant for shoplifting in Douglas County at the time. A gun was also processed that turned out to be a realistic-looking pellet handgun. He failed to appear in court on the charges on Sept. 27, 2022. A preliminary hearing was set for March 20.

In the third incident, Palma was accused of escape when under arrest on a felony charge. He was listed as a walk away from a re-entry assistance program on Sept. 3, 2022. He allegedly ran out the door while he was doing paperwork and was being held there for charges of shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

In court Friday, Palma had his bond set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Creighton pharmacy student has discovered a cost-effective solution to potentially treat...
Creighton pharmacy student develops drug solution to save health system close to $100,000 annually
Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
Police arrested two people after a vehicle fled a traffic stop in west Omaha.
Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

A pursuit ended in a crash Friday
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Omaha Police, crashing into house
A metro family is helping diversify board games and broadening their appeal to all players.
Omaha family brings diversity, inclusion to the world of board gaming
A three-year-old boy overcame the odds and was released from an Omaha hospital today.
3-year-old boy released from Omaha hospital after traumatic brain injury
A metro family is helping diversify board games and broadening their appeal to all players.
Family hoping to diversify board games