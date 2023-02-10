Omaha man arrested after pursuit appears in court on outstanding charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and attempting to carjack someone earlier this week appears in court for outstanding warrants.

Kyler Palma, 27, was one of two people arrested Wednesday after Omaha Police initiated a pursuit when a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and the occupants allegedly attempted a carjacking.

Palma is facing numerous charges after Wednesday’s incident but was also arrested on three outstanding warrants.

Kyler Palma, 27 (WOWT)

One warrant stemmed from an incident in 2022 in which Palma allegedly failed to appear in court in September for a misdemeanor theft charge of less than $500. Palma appeared in court Thursday for the charge and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 10 days.

Palma then appeared in court again Friday for the other two outstanding warrants.

In August 2022 Palma was charged with possession of meth and theft by receiving stolen property, in this case, an SUV. On Aug. 16, 2022, he was allegedly found in the SUV at a gas pump in Omaha with an open bottle of whiskey next to him. He also had a warrant for shoplifting in Douglas County at the time. A gun was also processed that turned out to be a realistic-looking pellet handgun. He failed to appear in court on the charges on Sept. 27, 2022. A preliminary hearing was set for March 20.

In the third incident, Palma was accused of escape when under arrest on a felony charge. He was listed as a walk away from a re-entry assistance program on Sept. 3, 2022. He allegedly ran out the door while he was doing paperwork and was being held there for charges of shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

In court Friday, Palma had his bond set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.