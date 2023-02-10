Omaha fire crews battle flames at construction site near 18th, Leavenworth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a blaze in the ceiling of a construction area Thursday night.

Crews were first called to an apartment complex near 13th and Pierce after a caller reported smoke in the area. The source was determined to be a small fire that had started in the attic of a construction site at 18th and Leavenworth.

“There was a fire in the interior, in the ceiling,” said Battalion 1 Chief Andreas Bierbrauer. “It looks like there was some construction work, refurb work going on, that left some insulation [that was] smoldering, then spread. We were able to contain it within 15 minutes.”

Minimal damage was reported, and a building representative was on site.

Bierbrauer says the fire is under investigation, although it does appear to be accidental at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

