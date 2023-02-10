Omaha fans ready to root for the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday

Fans in Omaha are looking forward to the big game on Sunday
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the outside, Pat and Mike’s near 90th and Maple in Omaha looks like a small corner bar or watering hole.

Inside, it is big-time Chiefs country.

From signs all over the walls declaring this is “Chiefs Kingdom” to a figurine of star tight end Travis Kelsey, there is no mistaking who they are pulling for on Super Sunday.

The lunch crowd is fired up for game day.

“The atmosphere is going to be crazy here on Sunday. Great people here. Come out hang out, Kansas City all the way, " said Bret Fritch of Omaha.

“Wild, wild, they’ve been a Kansas City fan for as long as I can remember in the ’70s, " added Dale Rezac.

Over at the airport, 6 News bumped into Scott Geren who was sporting his Kansas City Chiefs hat as he was catching a flight to Phoenix.

“I have a brother who lives out there, and my parents snowbird in the winter, and that’s a big reason why I’m going: I don’t have to pay for room and board. They are very excited. We’ve been planning this prior to the Chiefs being there,” said Geren.

He’d get an argument on who’s going to win from Brian Gesser of Omaha. He’s not going to the game, but he was flying out of Eppley and hoping his Philadelphia Eagles fly high on Sunday.

“Rough being an Eagles fan here in Omaha but excited to watch them win Sunday,” Gesser said.

So the battle lines are drawn, even here in Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Creighton pharmacy student has discovered a cost-effective solution to potentially treat...
Creighton pharmacy student develops drug solution to save health system close to $100,000 annually
Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
Police arrested two people after a vehicle fled a traffic stop in west Omaha.
Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

A metro family is helping diversify board games and broadening their appeal to all players.
Family hoping to diversify board games
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was in attendance at the annual governor's meeting in Washington.
Gov. Jim Pillen attends governors' meeting in Washington, D.C.
A three-year-old boy overcame the odds and was released from an Omaha hospital today.
3-year-old overcomes odds, is released from Omaha hospital
The body of a missing man was found after authorities searched a lake
Body of missing Council Bluffs man found in Lake Manawa