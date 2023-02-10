Omaha fans ready to root for the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the outside, Pat and Mike’s near 90th and Maple in Omaha looks like a small corner bar or watering hole.

Inside, it is big-time Chiefs country.

From signs all over the walls declaring this is “Chiefs Kingdom” to a figurine of star tight end Travis Kelsey, there is no mistaking who they are pulling for on Super Sunday.

The lunch crowd is fired up for game day.

“The atmosphere is going to be crazy here on Sunday. Great people here. Come out hang out, Kansas City all the way, " said Bret Fritch of Omaha.

“Wild, wild, they’ve been a Kansas City fan for as long as I can remember in the ’70s, " added Dale Rezac.

Over at the airport, 6 News bumped into Scott Geren who was sporting his Kansas City Chiefs hat as he was catching a flight to Phoenix.

“I have a brother who lives out there, and my parents snowbird in the winter, and that’s a big reason why I’m going: I don’t have to pay for room and board. They are very excited. We’ve been planning this prior to the Chiefs being there,” said Geren.

He’d get an argument on who’s going to win from Brian Gesser of Omaha. He’s not going to the game, but he was flying out of Eppley and hoping his Philadelphia Eagles fly high on Sunday.

“Rough being an Eagles fan here in Omaha but excited to watch them win Sunday,” Gesser said.

So the battle lines are drawn, even here in Omaha.

