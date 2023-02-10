Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A cold start to Friday ahead of a weekend warm up

By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds clear Thursday night and temperatures will be quick to fall once they do! By Friday morning we’ll dip to the teens for most. Although winds will be lighter a bit of a breeze will make it feel more like the single digits out the door.

We’ll warm thorough the day under sunny skies to a high of 39 in the Metro... a few low 40s to the S with light winds.

Highs rebound by the weekend and we’ll stay near 50! The mild weather lasts into the start of the work week and next week is looking active. Rain chances are here Tuesday and another chance for snow arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ll keep a close eye on this system for potential travel impacts.

This cools us to the 20s Thursday before a quick warm up by the following weekend.

