Council Bluffs police look for missing man
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police put the word out early Friday morning that they need help finding a missing man.
Nicholas James Erisman is 33. He was last seen around noon on Thursday. He was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots.
He left his home riding a red ATV, apparently headed to the Lake Manawa area.
If anyone saw him after noon Thursday or might know his whereabouts, call Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4761 or the Pottawattamie County dispatch at 712-328-5737.
