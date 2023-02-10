Athlete of the Week: Mercy’s Grace Swoboda

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mercy’s Grace Swoboda like many swimmers across the state are shaving time as they approach the biggest meet of the season. The State Championships in Lincoln are two weeks from Saturday. Grace set a personal record with a sub 1:05 in the 100-yard breaststroke. A time that is ninth fastest in state history and also a team record.

She swam in the event’s finals last year at the state championship and hopes to be the first to touch the wall in this her junior year.

