4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck in Louisiana, sheriff says

FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake...
FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, la. (KPLC/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening, authorities said.

The child was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the mail truck was turning around at a residence near the end of the dead-end street, Vincent said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
A Creighton pharmacy student has discovered a cost-effective solution to potentially treat...
Creighton pharmacy student develops drug solution to save health system close to $100,000 annually
Police arrested two people after a vehicle fled a traffic stop in west Omaha.
Arrests made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Maryland manhunt ends with arrest in woods, 2 officers shot
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, stands with his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela...
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads