3-year-old boy released from Omaha hospital after traumatic brain injury

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 3-year-old boy is released from the hospital Friday after being violently abused.

After two weeks in the ICU and another two weeks in rehab, 3-year-old Archer Albus is finally on his way home. Some doctors didn’t think the little boy would ever see this day.

The family tells us Archer was abused by an extended family member and that authorities are currently searching for the person responsible.

“He was badly beaten to the point where he wasn’t going to make it, he had a 2% chance of surviving.”

“He had a traumatic brain injury, so he had a brain bleed that caused seizures, a stroke, at one point he had a little fractured neck, Archer’s mom Terri Albus said. “He had to go through brain surgery, he had to go through breathing tubes, everything, ventilator, pretty much life support. It’s not fair to go through something like this especially being only three.”

Family members believe Archer has an angel looking over him. They took a picture of what they believe is an angel floating over the hospital.

Now Archer is doing fine and he’s ready for his close-up.

“He’s just an innocent little three-year-old, he wants to play and run around.”

“He’s walking, talking, happy, I’m really blessed.”

Archer also has a new friend. When Les Buehner found out that Archer likes motorcycles, he made up his mind he would be there when Archer was dismissed no matter what.

“This morning it was 17 degrees, I parked the bike for a little bit and it had ice all over it, but it’s worth it just to see the smile on his face,” Buehner said. “The mom and the aunt, I talked to both of them, they say they come from a family with bikers and his grandfather papa is a biker, he loves bikes, the sound, the sight of them so I couldn’t pass this up.”

Les says it is an honor to meet the little guy. He even gave Archer some of his riding gear to wear.

“Look at you, you look good. I should call you mini me.”

Les says he’s happy to be a part of this miracle and he’s happy to see Archer feeling better and on his way home.

“The doctors told me he’s a miracle child and I can see it with my own eyes. He’s blossoming like never before, he’s just so happy regardless of everything he’s been through, he’s just so happy.”

Mom says there will be plenty of candy when they get home, but Archer told us he wants popcorn.

