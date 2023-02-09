Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith, Ty Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say a 76-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to sell a French bulldog at a KFC restaurant.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog. The transaction took place Monday night in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville.

Simon says the suspects took the dog’s leash from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident. Ray was struck by the gunfire, and the dog he hoped to sell was stolen by the suspects, WIS reports.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his wounds. His friends say Ray previously survived the Vietnam War, open heart surgery and cancer.

Deputies hope surveillance video helps them track down the suspects.

“Show your face. Turn yourself in. Save our dogs. Please. Just do the right thing,” said Ray’s daughter, Karen Hanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Lee North
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
An unpaid tax bill snowballed into a Nebraska man losing his home
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
6 On Your Side tracked down a man accused of stealing several cars around the metro.
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
(Source: Raycom Media)
Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy

Latest News

Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is...
Families await decision on “most conservative medical cannabis bill in U.S.”
Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is...
Medical marijuana bill to once again go before unicameral
Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight.
BREAKING: Police pursuit in west Omaha lands two in custody
With the rise in egg prices, many have been wondering if raising their own chickens is more...
Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs