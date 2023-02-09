Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop

More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic stop by a Seward County Sheriff's deputy on Friday, Feb. 3.(Seward County Sheriff's Office)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office made a large meth bust on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy stopped a Chrysler Voyager that had just exited I-80 near Goehner for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy began to suspect criminal activity and got consent from the driver to search the vehicle. During the search, the deputy found multiple packages of crystal methamphetamine concealed in the van doors. The total weight of the meth found was more than 16 lbs.

Valentin Mendoza Jr., 42, of San Bernardino, CA, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of over 140 grams of Methamphetamine. Mendoza was booked into the Seward County Detention Center.

Valentin Mendoza Jr., 42, of San Bernardino, CA
Valentin Mendoza Jr., 42, of San Bernardino, CA(Seward County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction...
New appliances, light fixtures stolen from home builders recovered
A Creighton pharmacy student has discovered a cost-effective solution to potentially treat...
Creighton pharmacy student develops drug solution to save health system close to $100,000 annually

Latest News

The Omaha Fire Department is adjusting to a shortage of those looking to enter the profession.
Omaha Fire Academy adjusts to new challenges
Parents on both sides made their voices heard in the committee hearing on Nebraska's medical...
Parents testify during committee hearing on medical marijuana bill
The Omaha Fire Department introduced a new K9 Thursday.
Omaha Fire Department welcomes new arson dog, Delta
Parents on both sides made their voices heard in the committee hearing on Nebraska's medical...
Parents testify at public hearing on medical marijuana bill
One of two suspects in a homicide near 99th and Nicholas has been found guilty.
One of two 99th and Nicholas murder suspects found guilty