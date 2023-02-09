Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder, windy & a few snow showers possible

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is some chilly rain and wet snow southeast off the metro to start the day but temperatures are above 32 so we likely aren’t seeing many issues from that. It will slide east this morning but the clouds are expected to hang tight all day.

We’ll try to warm a bit today but the warmest part of the day will be around noon or just before. Highs in the upper 30s are what most of us will see before the temps slowly fall in the afternoon.

There is the threat of a few snow showers in the 1-5pm window this afternoon. Any light snow would move from north to south through the area and likely won’t amount to much. Temperatures will be just above 32 as a 1/2″ or less of snow tries to fall. Overall the impacts should be minimal but watch for some slick spots in the PM hours.

North wind gusts are going to be noteworthy today with gusts up to 40 mph possible after 9am through the evening hours.

Clouds will clear and the winds still back off tonight leading to a sunny day Friday that has a little more warming potential now. Highs in the upper 30s to about 40 are likely for many. 50s return Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

