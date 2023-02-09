Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center

Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle near 144th and West Center Road tonight.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Altima was spotted with stolen license plates. OPD attempted a traffic stop at West Center and Industrial Road, but the driver sped east to 144th and West Center.

ABLE-1 picked up the suspect in pursuit as he stopped at the intersection, crashing into one car that hit another. The car stopped about a quarter-mile south of there.

The driver, a 28-year-old male, took off eastbound on foot. He was found brandishing a gun, at which point officers were able to tase and detain him and transport him to Douglas County Corrections. A 25-year-old female passenger also fled north on foot but was also detained.

No other injuries or damage were reported.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Lee North
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
An unpaid tax bill snowballed into a Nebraska man losing his home
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
6 On Your Side tracked down a man accused of stealing several cars around the metro.
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
(Source: Raycom Media)
Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy

Latest News

Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is...
Families await decision on “most conservative medical cannabis bill in U.S.”
Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is...
Medical marijuana bill to once again go before unicameral
Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight.
BREAKING: Police pursuit in west Omaha lands two in custody
With the rise in egg prices, some might think it'd be more cost-effective to raise their own...
Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in local eggs