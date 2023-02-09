Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle near 144th and West Center Road tonight.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Altima was spotted with stolen license plates. OPD attempted a traffic stop at West Center and Industrial Road, but the driver sped east to 144th and West Center.

ABLE-1 picked up the suspect in pursuit as he stopped at the intersection, crashing into one car that hit another. The car stopped about a quarter-mile south of there.

The driver, a 28-year-old male, took off eastbound on foot. He was found brandishing a gun, at which point officers were able to tase and detain him and transport him to Douglas County Corrections. A 25-year-old female passenger also fled north on foot but was also detained.

No other injuries or damage were reported.

