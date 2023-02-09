Omaha Fire Department welcomes new arson dog, Delta

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, the Omaha Fire Department officially got a new addition. K-9 Delta replaces the former arson dog, Alley.

The two dogs detect accelerants used to start arson fires.

After seven years of work, Alley got her certificate of service and can retire.

She helped over 100 fire investigations each year since she started in 2016, several of which led to arrests.

Now, 3-year-old Goldador takes over Alley’s important job. In fact, Delta already has.

She’s taught to sit whenever she smells dangerous accelerants, which could indicate a fire is the result of arson.

Alley’s trainer is also Delta’s, Omaha fire investigator David Sobotka.

“She’s actually in service now. She’s working,” Sobotka said. “Matter of fact within about four hours after her being certified, she started working a scene already. She is in service right now working.”

Both Alley and Delta were granted to OFD through State Farm. Their job is funded entirely by donations to the First Responders Foundation.

