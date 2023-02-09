Omaha Fire Academy adjusts to new challenges

Generational trends show fewer recruits and more time to educate prospective firefighters.
The Omaha Fire Department is adjusting to a shortage of those looking to enter the profession.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 60 seconds to get the personal protective equipment on. It’s what they need to stay safe while helping others do the same.

Battalion Chief Coby Werner oversees the Omaha Fire Academy.

“Right now, we’re still in the ‘crawl’ stage, but we’re starting to get into the ‘walk’ stage,” Werner said.

32 candidates are training to be Omaha’s next firefighters. Nine others hit the street earlier this year because they had prior training. This 13-week experience is for those who need to be taught a bit more.

Werner says a few things about training have changed since he started.

“Training academies years ago, when a lot of people already had those skills already engrained in them…'I know how to work with a tool. I can swing an axe. I can run a chainsaw. I can run a rotary saw.’ Those skills, more and more, people are coming to us not having those skills. It does take extra time in our academies,” he said.

Werner said that’s a generational trend. More recently, the department’s recruitment applications are taking a hit.

“Typically, we’ll have upwards of 2,000 people apply. This go-around it was less than a thousand. So the numbers are less, but the requirements are still there,” he said.

Despite the trends in recruitment, Werner said he still feels confident about the firefighters that come out of the Omaha Fire Academy.

“We make sure that before they leave this fire academy, they are 100% good to go. They can hit the streets and operate as a firefighter day one,” he said.

This new class of firefighters graduates on April 21. Werner tells 6 News you can expect them out on the job the very next day.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

