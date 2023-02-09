Omaha Everyday: Omaha Home & Garden Expo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks Mike Mancuso, Show Director of the 57th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Lawn, Flower & Patio Show! The big event is scheduled at the CHI Health Center February 10-12. Enjoy Waterfalls, Blooming Flowers and the Smells of Springtime! This is your chance to visit with experts, including Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover, Trading Spaces and HGTV. Find out more in today’s interview!

