Omaha Everyday: Omaha Home & Garden Expo

By Carly Beckman
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks Mike Mancuso, Show Director of the 57th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Lawn, Flower & Patio Show! The big event is scheduled at the CHI Health Center February 10-12. Enjoy Waterfalls, Blooming Flowers and the Smells of Springtime! This is your chance to visit with experts, including Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover, Trading Spaces and HGTV. Find out more in today’s interview!

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Vehicles wrecked, one in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in west Omaha
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction...
New appliances, light fixtures stolen from home builders recovered
A new fiber-optic Internet installation is causing issues throughout Bellevue.
Concerns over high-speed internet installation in Bellevue

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Omaha Home & Garden Expo
Omaha Everyday: Omaha Home & Garden Expo
Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest
Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest
Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest
Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest
Omaha Everyday: Omaha Public Library
Omaha Everyday : Omaha Public Library