Offutt Air Force Base to conduct training exercise

Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - If you see or hear commotion around Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue tomorrow, don’t be alarmed.

Offutt said today it will conduct a training exercise Friday, Feb. 10.

The base says there will be increased activity and noise levels between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. both on-base and off-base within the military housing area. The exercise is a routine event meant to ensure the readiness and functionality of servicemembers and warning systems.

