Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two stolen firearms while serving a search warrant at a residence in north Lincoln.

Wednesday afternoon, around 2:19 p.m., investigators with the LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, as part of a narcotics investigation.

LPD claims that investigators found three vials of THC wax, 15.2 grams of marijuana, packaging for distribution, $758 in cash, a pharmaceutical controlled substance, a 12-gauge shotgun that was reported stolen in Lincoln in March 2020 and a Kel-Tec 5.56 caliber rifle that was reported stolen out of Custer County, Missouri in December 2017.

According to police, 21-year-old Terrell Jones was lodged in jail for possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession of controlled substance, possessing money while violating a drug law, deliver manufacture or intent to deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (Southeast Community College).

